Voting Begins for 2022 Movies in the Park Lineup

DULUTH, Minn. – Voting for this year’s Movies in the Park lineup is now open to the public.

The Greater Downtown Council says there are 12 movie options for the upcoming 2022 season.

To help narrow down that list to the top eight, all you need to do is head over to The Greater Downtown Council’s Facebook page and like or comment on your favorite movies.

The top eight movies with the most likes and comments will be chosen for this year’s lineup.

The 12 movies you can vote for are:

Sing 2 (2021) – PG

Scoob! (2020) – PG

Men In Black (1997) – PG-13

A Dog’s Purpose (2017) – PG

The Little Rascals (1994) – PG

Respect (2021) – PG-13

Beethoven (1992) – PG

Just Mercy (2019) – PG-13

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) – PG

Trolls World Tour (2020) – PG

42 (2013) – PG-13

Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021) – PG

Voting is open until February 4.

Movies in the Park will run every Friday from July 8 until August 16.