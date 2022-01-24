Voting is Now Open for 2022 Movies in the Park

DULUTH, MN – If you are getting tired of the cold like most people and are looking forward to some of the warm weather activities Duluth has to offer, voting is now open for Movies in the Park. There are 12 movies to pick from on Downtown Duluth’s Greater Downtown Council’s Facebook page and the 8 movies that receive the most likes and comments will be shown this summer.

“This is really something that gets a lot of attention on our Facebook page, a lot of interaction, people sharing it and people voting. And so it’s just fun for us to put that out in the middle of winter for people to be having those warm thoughts about summer and sitting in the park and enjoying a movie under the stars,” said Kristi Stokes, president of the Greater Downtown Council.

Voting is open now through February 4 and a few of the movies to choose from include Sing 2, Little Rascals, and Beethoven. Movies in the Park will once again be at Leif Erikson Park and will start on July 8. Click here to see the complete list of movies to choose from.