Bell Bank and Bent Paddle Present Check to Amberwing

DULUTH, Minn. – A place in Duluth well known for helping Northland families is getting a financial boost all thanks to a fundraising effort by some local businesses.

Bell Bank hosted a ceremony Tuesday presenting a check with their partner Bent Paddle to benefit the Amberwing organization. The money was given to aid Amberwing’s mission in supporting youth and adolescent mental health, along with offering rehabilitation and substance abuse services. The donation will help Amberwing expand care within its facility and enhance the therapy experience.

Bell Bank wanted to make a beer with Bent Paddle and chose Amberwing as the beneficiary to recognize the need for mental help especially during these challenging times.

“People were excited to get out and have a beer to support Amberwing. I know some people thought it was maybe an odd sort of combination but realistically there is such a thing as healthy drinking and social drinking. So this was a great way to acknowledge that as something that adults do, and still recognize kids who need support,” said Miller-Dwan Foundation President, Traci Marciniak.

Bell Bank has donated a dollar per pint of the pale ale sold and Bent Paddle has donated five dollars per growler and crowler sold. Overall, the initiative has raised over 10 thousand dollars.