Cathedral School 5th Graders Collecting Donations for Kentucky Tornado Relief

SUPERIOR, WI – After last month’s tornados that ripped through Kentucky, fifth grade students at Cathedral School in Superior wanted to know how they could help out those who were affected. With the help of their teacher, they were able to get a contact in Gilbertsville, Kentucky and start assembling items such as clothes and hygiene products. After the items are received, the students will be able to video chat with the coordinator in Kentucky to see how their efforts helped those in need.

“It really gives our students just a greater sense of their place in the world and how they can help others. And that those little steps that they can do, maybe its donating toothpaste and shampoo, but those things that they do that’s a small thing, really means the world to somebody who has nothing. We are looking for coats, hats, clothing that’s in ‘like new’ condition, boots, hygiene items and cleaning supplies,” said development director Jessica Poskozim.

Donations from the community are being accepted through January 28 and they can be dropped off at Cathedral School or Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior. Afterwards, the students will be loading the truck which will ship out on February 11.