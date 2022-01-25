City Of Duluth Sets 2022 Legislative Priorities

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and the city council have unanimously agreed on the priorities they would like to see the Minnesota state legislature fund during budget talks in St. Paul this year.

The three main priorities include continuing to receive the money the state sends to support local governments, which Duluth uses to fund up to 35 percent of its yearly budget.

The next priority is to secure funding to help Spirit Mountain undergo maintenance and resort renovations so it can become a stronger tourist attraction.

And third, secure money for the aerial lift bridge and the sea wall project.

“What we have done is move forward with a unanimous vote from council on a set of these top 3 priorities and then a series of initiatives that are really important, funding that is critical to us whether that’s port infrastructure bonds or the armory project, they aren’t necessarily our city of Duluth projects, and so I think we provide a lot of the coverage that our legislators and others would need to help invest in us,” Emily Larson, Mayor Of Duluth, said.

The Minnesota state legislative session starts at noon on January 31st and will go through the beginning of May.