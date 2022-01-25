COVID-19 Booster Drive Is Faltering in the US

NEW YORK (AP) – The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 40% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose.

And the average number of booster shots dispensed per day in the U.S. has plummeted from a peak of 1 million in early December to about 490,000 as of last week.