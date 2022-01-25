DECC Concourse, Skywalk Open for Indoor Exercise During Brutal Cold Snap

DULUTH, Minn. – During these dangerously cold, bitter days, it can be easy to stay inside and think of an excuse to not get off the couch and get moving.

Staff with the DECC want to remind locals that their concourse is wide open for walkers during the daytime hours.

During our visit there today, dozens of young professionals and elderly residents were utilizing the space to break a minor sweat and get those steps in.

If you’re wondering if the mileage adds up quickly, it does!

“It’s just seven laps around the DECC arena and then you have a mile of walking in for the day. That’s just a nice way to make sure you are moving during this cold weather, and making sure you’re not slipping on the ice,” said Lucie Amundsen, communications director for the DECC.

The DECC concourse connects to the skywalk system, allowing you to visit the holiday center, Duluth Public Library, and even a post office during your journey.

Also, it’s fair to note that back in 2017, Fitbit ranked Duluth as the fittest city in America.