Do You Know Anyone Homeless? St. Louis County Wants To Know Thursday

St. Louis County is holding its annual homeless count this week to see how many people are living unsheltered.

Those unsheltered places include cars, a park, storage unit, the woods or even people who are couch-hopping.

County officials say the count is vital because it helps local, state and federal agencies understand just how big of a homeless problem we have.

The data also helps St. Louis County get federal funding to combat the issue.

If you know anyone facing homelessness, you’re asked to provide that information this Thursday at multiple locations below in Duluth and Virginia or by calling CHUM’s Street Outreach number at 218-461-8505.

Duluth:

Community Connect @ Damiano Center, 206 West 4th Street

Duluth Public Library, 520 West Superior Street

Union Gospel Mission, 219 East 1st Street

Salvation Army, 215 South 27th Avenue West

MAC-V, 5209 Ramsey Street

Virginia:

AEOA, 702 3rd Avenue South

Salvation Army, 507 South 12th Avenue West