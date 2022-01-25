Do You Know Anyone Homeless? St. Louis County Wants To Know Thursday
St. Louis County is holding its annual homeless count this week to see how many people are living unsheltered.
Those unsheltered places include cars, a park, storage unit, the woods or even people who are couch-hopping.
County officials say the count is vital because it helps local, state and federal agencies understand just how big of a homeless problem we have.
The data also helps St. Louis County get federal funding to combat the issue.
If you know anyone facing homelessness, you’re asked to provide that information this Thursday at multiple locations below in Duluth and Virginia or by calling CHUM’s Street Outreach number at 218-461-8505.
Duluth:
Community Connect @ Damiano Center, 206 West 4th Street
Duluth Public Library, 520 West Superior Street
Union Gospel Mission, 219 East 1st Street
Salvation Army, 215 South 27th Avenue West
MAC-V, 5209 Ramsey Street
Virginia:
AEOA, 702 3rd Avenue South
Salvation Army, 507 South 12th Avenue West