Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College To End Football Program

CLOQUET, Minn. – Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Tuesday announced it would be ending the college’s football program.

Leaders at the college say budget limitations and a lack of facilities were big factors that ultimately led to the difficult decision.

“We realize the importance of activities to student engagement and how they contribute to the overall college experience,” said Stephanie Hammitt, president of FDLTCC. “We will meet with student groups to investigate possible alternatives or options that we can provide to the larger student body to enhance their time on our campus.”

FDLTCC will continue to offer men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and women’s volleyball moving forward and will continue to explore other options for future seasons.

FDLTCC did not field a football team in either the 2020 or 2021 seasons due to COVID-19 precautions.