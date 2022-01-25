Fund Announced To Bring MMIWg2s People Home

DULUTH, Minn. — Some organizations got together at Duluth City Hall Tuesday to promote a new reward fund to help find missing and murdered indigenous people.

The city of Duluth is partnering with the Native Lives Coalition and Mending The Sacred Hoop and together they have created the “They Are Remembered Fund”, for the Sheila saint Clair case as well as missing and murdered indigenous women, girls, and Two Spirit People.

Mayor Larson says the city is contributing $2,500 dollars to the fund, and hopes other towns and cities do the same.

“There are untold stories, there are people who need us to do the big work, because they aren’t here to do it right now, and we’re trying to get people home, were trying to get them back,” Emily Larson, Mayor Of Duluth said.

Mike Tusken, Duluth Police Chief also added, “the day that we no longer have to have press conferences to discuss missing and murdered indigenous women and girls and two spirit people will be a great day”.

Other donations have added up to another $4,000 dollars for the fund, meaning there is now $6,500 dollars to help find answers in these cases that often go cold.

“We’re here together with a real sense of urgency, shared purpose and rooted in deep hope, to call home our relatives, to prevent and end this epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women, girls, and two spirit people,” Alicia Gaslowski, Community Relations Officer

They set a goal to raise $10,000 total for the fund but any additional raised will be used in other cold cases as well.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.