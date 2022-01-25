Goodwill in Need of Winter Clothing Donations

DULUTH, Minn. – If you have winter clothes that are going unused, Goodwill tells us they are running low on them and could use more donations.

The Goodwill on Garfield Ave has been seeing a lot of customers come through especially on the weekend as shoppers come in for the sales. There, they are currently running low on clothing items especially winter accessories like jackets, hats, boots, and gloves.

While donations have slowed in the winter, the demand for them is on the rise.

“We hold onto as many coats throughout the year as we can so that we can put them all out in the winter time, but we have already run out. We get a lot of people coming in asking do you have any more in the back? Do you know when you’ll be getting more out? And we just really don’t know,” Sales Clerk, Amelia Ashcroft says.

Goodwill is also hiring for multiple positions at all of their locations around Duluth.