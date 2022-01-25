Great Outdoors: Strap on Snowshoes, Hike through History at Minnesota Discovery Center

The 3-mile trail is event specific, with snowshoes available to rent for $5.

CHISHOLM, Minn.- For those looking to beat the winter by embracing it outside, they can strap on their snowshoes and hit the trails at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

“Northern Minnesota I mean we got to live through this snow we might as well enjoy it,” said Mara Brownlee, Sales & Events Specialist.

Staff hope to get more people to trudge through the snow and through the history on their grounds.

“We’ll get on the trail we’ll do a loop we’ll enjoy the scenery we’ll point out a few historic things along the way especially out at the Glen Location,” Brownlee said, “and then afterwards we’re going to sit by the fire and grill some marshmallows have some hot cocoa and just enjoy each other’s company.”

While the Discovery Center is used to historical exhibits indoors and their trolley tours during the summer, stories of mining life seem to grab people all-year-round.

“For people to understand what life was like beforehand to point out the glen or the Finn Boarding house or the actual Glen Location house and tell fun facts about that, you know it’s really fun to hear, or see their faces and be like ‘I had no idea that was even a thing!’,” said Brownlee.

And she hopes it shows off the true, year-round potential of Minnesota’s largest museum complex outside of the Twin Cities. “I really hope that they see that this is a really valued asset not just to the city of Chisholm but to the entire Iron Range.”

“That this is going to start bringing in lots of, more riders more people which means people got to eat people got to stay, so I really hope that even the local community can enjoy what we have that’s right outside their backyard,” Brownlee said.

The 3 mile trail is event specific, with snowshoes available to rent for $5.

The next hike in mid-February, weather permitting, takes a look at the trails after dark.

“It’s going to be during the full moon, they call it the Snow Moon in February, so we’re hoping to come out here and at night it’s even more special,” said Brownlee.

But day or night, for Brownlee the great outdoors the Iron Range has to offer are one of a kind.

“It’s so peaceful. I always listen to music but whenever I come out here to the trails with my snowshoes I love to listen to the snow crunch under the snowshoes and to listen to nature and the birds and everything like that.”

“So it’s just peaceful that’s the best word I can describe it as,” she said.

You can sign up for the Discover Snowshoe trails on the Discovery Center’s website.