New Dance Studio Helping More Find Their Rhythm

DULUTH, Minn. — “If you’re fresh off the street that’s actually the best because you don’t have any bad habits to fix, like if you don’t know your left foot from your right foot we can help you figure that out.”

Since opening up the North Shore Ballroom Studio this past summer, Rae Lyons and her business partner have done a lot more than help people tell their right from their left. The two have actually made their own aspirations come true as well.

“Owning a dance studio has been one of my dreams for a really really long time. During the covid pandemic, we got shut down and we kinda started thinking what we wanted to do with the rest of our lives and he got really excited also about owning a studio and it just sort of seemed the right time to do it,” Rae Lyons, Co-Owner, North Shore Ballroom Studio said.

The studio in the Kenwood neighborhood has a wide range of instructions. Their new student special offers 5 private lessons and 5 group classes.

“The very first thing you have to learn is where your feet go. From there because it is partner dancing we do teach leading and following. So how do you know what your partner wants you to do without them saying like ‘turn please’?”

They also have classes for advanced dancers and social dancing on Fridays.

“You don’t need a partner to do it. If you are single then you can come in and dance with one of the instructors and honestly, you will make friends here we have such an amazing community of people who just like dancing.”

“Right now I feel like social interaction, I think we kind of learned how priceless it is. So to be able to learn something new and have that physical activity is a really cool thing.”

And for Lyons, it’s even more priceless, to help people find their rhythm to the beat of a whole new community.

“It’s my favorite thing when someone who, it just happened today leaves and they’re like hey you made my day better I came in and I was nervous to come in but after being here and dancing I’m in a better mood and now I’m going to go forth and seize my day.”

For more information about North Shore Ballroom, click here.