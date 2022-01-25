Pfizer Begins Testing Omicron-Matched COVID Shots in Adults

(AP) – Pfizer and BioNTech have begun studying a COVID-19 vaccine tweaked to match the omicron variant in healthy adults. COVID-19 vaccine makers have been updating their shots in case global health authorities decide a change is needed.

The study announced Tuesday will include more than 1,400 volunteers ages 18 to 55.

Most already are vaccinated and will get boosters of the omicron-based vaccine or the original version.

Some unvaccinated volunteers will get three omicron-based doses. The original vaccines still offer good protection against severe illness and death.

And a booster improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.