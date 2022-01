Prep Boys Basketball: Tuesday Night Wins for Superior, Duluth East

Home court advantage was key for the Spartans and the Greyhounds.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior boys basketball used a strong second half to get the home win over Hibbing 82-55 Tuesday night.

In other prep boys basketball action, it was Duluth East over Cloquet 84-48, thanks to 27 points from Isaac Nyakundi.