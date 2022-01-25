Superior Fuel Company is Ready to Meet Winter Heating Fuel Demands

DULUTH, MN – As we get deeper into the dead of winter, the amount of fuel we use to keep our homes warm increases. With the supply shortages affecting a wide array of products right now, the folks at Superior Fuel Company are ensuring they stay well stocked so everybody can stay warm this winter.

“A lot of the places that we have historically picked up our product from are low on inventory, long wait times. So, how we’ve combated that is we have our Superior Fuel Rail Terminal. At our rail terminal we can hold nearly a million gallons of propane on hand at one time. This provides security of supply, peace of mind for the Northland, not only for Superior Fuel customers, but other company’s customers as well,” said Cody Jones, sales manager at Superior Fuel Company.

After you call to get your tank refilled, deliveries can take up to 5-7 business days so Superior Fuel recommends you call before you get below 20% if you are a propane customer. If you are a fuel oil customer, call before you get below a quarter tank which will still give you a few weeks of heating, allowing your delivery to arrive before you run out.