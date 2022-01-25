UMD’s Ann Simonet Talks Hitting 1,000-Point Milestone

Simonet was part of a trio of Bulldogs who decided to come back to UMD for a fifth year, a decision she says was an easy one to make.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Ann Simonet is the latest Bulldog to score 1,000 career points.

The fifth-year guard led the team with 14 points in last Friday’s road win over Augustana. And in the process was able to hit that milestone without even knowing it.

“It was when we went into the Augustana locker room. My teammates congratulated me. But how did they know and I didn’t know? Thankful to Pearson. She’s not big on stats so no, I did not know,” said Simonet.

“I think for somebody like Ann who doesn’t care about the individual stuff, it’s pretty cool to see somebody who doesn’t care that much and is willing to make the extra pass over taking some shots, to still contribute offensively that much from a scoring standpoint,” head coach Mandy Pearson said.

Simonet was part of a trio of Bulldogs who decided to come back to UMD for a fifth year, a decision she says was an easy one to make.

“Every day, we get to come to the gym and spend time with this coaching staff, these teammates and that’s the big part there. I’m grateful to be alongside these individuals every day so coming back, no-brainer to spend another year with this group,” said Simonet.

Simonet and the Bulldogs will be back at home this weekend when they host Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls.