21 People Charged in Multi-State Drug Trafficking Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say 21 people have been charged following a multi-state drug trafficking investigation that uncovered the transportation of fentanyl and heroin from Chicago to Duluth.

Authorities say the criminal activity was uncovered by members of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force who started conducting their investigation in June 2021.

“I am very proud of the selfless service performed day and night by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force,” said Commander Jeff Kazel. “Cases like these are time and labor-intensive but are essential to removing drug trafficking organizations and lethal opioids from our neighborhoods. Our community is fortunate to have the men and women of this team working to save lives through law enforcement and victim outreach efforts.”

The leader of the Drug Trafficking Organization was 23-year-old Nicholas Calloway, of Chicago, who allegedly directed the transportation of heroin and fentanyl from Chicago where it was distributed to midlevel drug dealers in the Twin Ports.

Investigators identified Calloway’s source of supply as 34-year-old Chicago resident Demetrius McCafferty.

According to police, both Calloway and McCafferty are currently being held in the Cook County Jail in Chicago, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

During the month-long investigation, law enforcement discovered that between June 2021 and December 2021, the Drug Trafficking Organization had transported and sold over ten pounds of heroin and fentanyl, which has a street value of $725,600 and is approximately 18,140 doses.

Police say 14 members of the organization from Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been arrested so far.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the remaining seven individuals.

“Dismantling a DTO of this scale limits the source of supply of these poisons to the people of St. Louis County and the City of Duluth and undoubtedly saved lives,” said Chief Mike Tusken. “Our talented and substantial coalition of dedicated Law Enforcement partners time and time again demonstrate that the people peddling these poisons cannot hide in the shadows and cause harm to the people of our community without detection and accountability.”