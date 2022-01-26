Barker’s Island Preparing Frozen Fun for Lake Superior Ice Festival

The family-oriented event in and around Barker's Island is back for its 6th year, Friday and Saturday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Frozen fun is almost ready as organizers put the finishing touches together for this year’s Lake Superior Ice Festival in Superior.

Activities on deck include car races on the ice, snowshoeing for kids, and trivia with $500 dollars worth of prizes.

24 local vendors will set up shop, right next to, of course, the hand-carved ice sculptures.

Organizers at Barker’s Island are excited to give families a safe fun outdoor event.

“I know a lot of people are getting a little stir crazy sitting indoors especially with COVID stuff going around it’s good to have everybody out and get back into the community and getting some activities going for them,” said Joshua Stahl, Laundry Attendant at Barkers Island.

$10 can also get you a ride in a hot-air balloon Friday, weather permitting.

A full list and map of events can be found on the Lake Superior Ice Festival Website.