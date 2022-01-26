City Crews Clear Away Mounds Of Snow Along Hammond Avenue

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior city crews were out on Hammond Avenue Wednesday clearing away snowbanks on the sides of the road to help free up parking spaces and provide better access to vehicles.

Mayor Jim Paine told FOX 21 a new policy this winter has crews still clearing snowbanks on Tower Avenue and Highway 2 first. But now, after those two routes are done, snow removal will continue where it was left off instead of starting over again — even after another storm moves through.

Paine said more people will see cleared snowbanks with this policy.