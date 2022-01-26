Duluth Airport: Sun Country Flights To Florida, Arizona In Demand

DULUTH, MN – Sun Country Airlines has been operating for a little over a month in and out of the Duluth Airport and officials tell us the new service has been in demand from locals. We’re told flights destined for Ft. Myers, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona continue to operate near capacity while leaving enough openings for those who decide they need a last minute get-away to somewhere warmer.

“I think what’s really been fun to kind of see, especially with Sun Country, is how many really last minute bookings are happening. Within the 24 hours prior to departure, they’re seeing a significant amount of last minute bookings too, which has been really, really cool. I think people are just deciding that they’re sick of the cold and they need a little bit of a break, and Sun Country offers that, you know. It’s available, it’s low cost still at that point so it’s a great option,” said Duluth Airport Director of Communications & Marketing Natalie Peterson.

So far, airport officials say Duluth hasn’t seen the interruptions in operations that other airports across the country have seen recently. Sun Country’s service through Duluth is set to run through April 25. Discussions are ongoing about possibly adding more flights to Ft. Myers and Phoenix in the future.