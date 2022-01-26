Duluth Children’s Museum is a Fun and Warm Place for Kids this Winter

DULUTH, MN – For parents looking for a warm place to take their children to get some of their wiggles out while it is too cold outside, the Duluth Children’s Museum offers just that on a cold day. With daily educational activities and the Adventure Treehouse, there are plenty of things to keep the kids’ minds and bodies busy.

“We feel like that’s one of our key purposes in the winter time that our member families really want an indoor space to be able to come and play. People who are visiting Duluth, they’re doing some cross country skiing, they’re seeing the sights, but they know that when it’s well below zero, they need a spot to bring their kids indoors and warm up a little bit. Duluth Children’s Museum not only provides that warm space, but also tons of playful learning,” said Cameron Kruger, president and CEO of Duluth Children’s Museum

For the not so cold days, the museum has a new Snow Land Experience scheduled in the coming weeks for their outdoor courtyard which will include activities such as ice fishing and a sock skating rink.