First Half Struggles Doom UW-Superior Men’s Basketball Against Crown

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s basketball team scored just 18 points in the first half as they would fall to Crown 83-55 Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

It was the Yellowjackets’ first home game since December 11th, 2021.