Superior Police Train To Avoid ‘Causing Harm Or Making Costly Mistakes’

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is going through a national training program to develop a deeper culture of intervention to avoid harmful situations or making costly mistakes.

The Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement, also known as The ABLE Project, was developed by the Georgetown University Law Center.

Superior police join a select group of 200 law enforcement agencies across the country and Canada taking on this one-of-a-kind training — all with a goal of learning strategies to prevent misconduct, reduce mistakes, and promote health and wellness.

“Any way that we can help officers be better at their job, which is essentially what this is, and it’s also part of accountability to the public. I think the public deserves and expects officers that are going to remain professional. This training takes into account the fact that even police officers are human. We all have stressful days, stressful situations,” said Sgt. Matthew Brown of the Superior Police Dept.

The city’s Commission on Communities of Color and Mayor Jim Paine were among those who backed the police department’s application to join The ABLE Project.