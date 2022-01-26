Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer To Retire

(CNN) – Justice Stephen Breyer, a consistent liberal vote on the Supreme Court with an unflappable belief in the US system of government and a pragmatic view of the law, plans to retire after serving for more than two decades on the high court, according to a well-placed source familiar with the matter.

Breyer’s retirement gives Biden a chance to make his first nomination to the bench.

Breyer is expected to stay on until the end of the term and a replacement is confirmed.

The White House declined to comment further on the Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retirement announcement, pointing to a tweet from press secretary Jen Psaki which says the administration has “no additional details or information to share” at this time.