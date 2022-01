UW-Superior Men’s Hockey Tops St. Scholastica in Round Three of Bridge Battle

The Yellowjackets have now won three games this season over the Saints.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s hockey team would score two goals in the third period as they earn the comeback win over St. Scholastica 4-3 Wednesday night at Wessman Arena.

