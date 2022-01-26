‘Winter In The West’ Returning To Celebrate Winter, West Duluth Community

The Saturday activities throughout the neighborhood will be free for families to enjoy.

DULUTH, Minn.- The West Duluth neighborhood is also celebrating the season as their Winter in the West event returns this Saturday for the 3rd year in a row.

The outdoor family fun includes cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat-tire biking at Memorial Park on Grand Avenue.

Parks and Recreation crews with the City of Duluth were at the park Friday grooming those trails.

There will also be ice skating, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing at Spirit Mountain’s Grand Avenue Chalet.

For indoor adventures the West Theatre will offer a showing of the movie “Smallfoot” for free Saturday morning.

Everything at the event is free for the community to enjoy.

“It’s an opportunity to bring businesses together to bring people out in the wintertime to do some winter things have some fun together and to build camaraderie and to capture the spirit a little bit,” said Dick Haney, one of the main organizers of the event.

UMD and the College of St. Scholastica are contributing equipment, and Haney said other businesses and organizations are helping out as well.