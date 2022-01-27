Beating the Winter Blues with a Trip to Bayfield County

Bayfield County and the Surrounding Areas Offer a Plethora of Activities for All Ages in the Winter

BAYFIELD, Wis. – If you don’t embrace it, winter in the upper Midwest can be a dreadful time of year.

The folks in Bayfield County have an extreme passion for the season and look to share it with others.

“It’s pretty much a Hallmark movie,” said Kati Anderson, marketing director for Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau.

“We’ve very inclusive. Everybody’s welcome,” said Doug Olson, executive director of Ashwabay Outdoor Education Foundation.

“It’s great if you want to get out snowshoeing by breaking trail,” said Krishna Paterson, manager of Howl in Bayfield.

If the winter blues are sinking in, it’s advised you hop in the car and take a trip to Bayfield.

“All the places that you love to go hiking during the summer, you can come and do that during the winter as well,” said Anderson.

With the proper attire, the cold won’t even phase the weakest winter warriors.

“For a nice cozy experience, Bayfield is definitely the place to come,” said Anderson.

From shopping or dining inside to shredding the slopes or sliding through the woods, the checklist of adventure runs miles long in Bayfield County.

“The crowds have been fabulous. The parking lot is filling up every Saturday. There are kids, adults, alpine skiing, Nordic skiing – this is the place to be on a weekend and during the week as well,” said Olson.

At Mt. Ashwabay Ski and Recreation Area, the number of visitors checking in continues to climb.

“We’re finding people from Milwaukee, Madison, Minneapolis, and Green Bay,” said Olson.

Whether it’s your first time on the slopes, or you’re a seasoned pro, there’s a little bit of fun for everyone.

“Kids come and get dropped off by their parents, they ski all day with their friends,” said Olson.

Nearby, Howl in Bayfield is seeing sales numbers soar more than 40 percent compared to last winter.

“We’ve fortunately been able to have inventory to be able to have people come in and try out options – skis, bikes, snowshoes,” said Paterson.

The shop offers a demo trial for customers to try out the various options of winter recreation.

“Gear has gotten a lot better so it makes it more fun when you are outside,” said Paterson.

For a town that’s well known for its Apple Festival, and strong fishing heritage, they also pride themselves on creating lasting memories no matter if it’s winter, spring, summer, or fall.

“It’s a great place to be year-round, it’s a winter wonderland,” said Olson.

Bayfield will be hosting Summit Ski Races on February 5th at Mount Ashwabay.

They also encourage everyone to check out the Bayfield Winter Fest coming up March 4 – 6.