City Of Duluth Monitoring ‘Large Gas Main Break’ Affecting City Hall

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth was working on a large gas main break Thursday evening after a contractor in the Lincoln Park neighborhood “drove through a piling,” according to Kate Van Daele, the city’s public information officer.

The break happened around noon Thursday.

“The City of Duluth took immediate steps to shut off gas in the area, impacting one customer as a safety precaution. City staff have spent the last eight hours determining the possible impact this could have, and are working with the contractor to determine next steps,” Van Daele said in a press release at 8:25 p.m. Thursday.

The one customer impacted is the Duluth City Hall building, according to Van Daele.

“Based on computer modeling and projections, the City does not expect additional service interruptions through [Friday] morning,” Van Daele said.