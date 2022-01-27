Evers Proposes $150 Checks Under Plan To Spend Surplus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers unveiled an election-year plan Thursday that would send $150 refund checks to every Wisconsin resident, bolster funding for K-12 schools and help defray child care costs.

But don’t go spending those refund checks just yet.

Evers’ plan would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to take effect. Republican leaders on Wednesday said they want to use the money for a tax cut in 2023 — when they hope there is a Republican governor.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu flatly rejected the proposal Thursday.

“Senate Republicans will not gamble with a projected state surplus to fund Tony Evers’ re-election gimmicks,” he said in a statement.

Evers said his plan was about returning taxpayers’ money to them — an argument often used by Republicans to justify cutting taxes.

“This not a reelection thing for me,” Evers said at a news conference in the Capitol surrounded by Democratic lawmakers and members of his Cabinet. “We should be bringing this back to the people, real simple.”