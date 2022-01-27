Local Law Enforcement Officers Awarded For ‘Hat Trick’ Of 3 DUI Arrests in Each’s Single Shift

The Duluth Police Department had 278 DUI arrests in 2021, up from 2020, but down overall from 314 in 2018.

DULUTH, Minn.- Many have heard about hat tricks in the game of hockey when a player scores 3 goals in one game. But 3 local law enforcement officials scored a hat trick of their own while also protecting their communities.

Duluth Police Officer Todd Simmons, St. Louis County Deputy Sheriff Matt Sobczak, and Minnesota State Patrol Officer Jacob Christopherson were each presented with a commemorative hat trick hockey stick Thursday, for stopping 3 drunk drivers in a single shift.

Officials say given the complicated paperwork and tests involved in those arrests, those officers are beyond skilled.

“It’s officers, troopers and deputies just like the three that stand before you today, they are the line that separates chaos mayhem and preventable tragedy from each and every one of us that uses our roads today on a regular basis,” said Mike Hanson, Director for the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.

The Duluth Police Department had 278 DUI arrests in 2021, up from 2020, but down overall from 314 in 2018.