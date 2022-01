Prep Boys Hockey: Hermantown Blanks Proctor, Rock Ridge Stuns Duluth Denfeld

The Hawks get the home shutout win while the Wolverines pull off the upset on the road.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – On their Senior Night, the Hermantown boys hockey team got the home win over Proctor 8-0 Thursday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

In other prep boys hockey action, Rock Ridge got two goals each from Brant Tiedeman and Brennan Peterson as they shocked Duluth Denfeld 6-2 at the Heritage Center.