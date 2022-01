Prep Girls Basketball: Superior Tops Hermantown, Duluth Marshall Knocks Off Cloquet

Great performances on the hardwood for the Spartans and Hilltoppers.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Superior girls basketball team picked up their second straight win as they topped Hermantown 64-50 Thursday night.

In other prep girls basketball action, it was Duluth Marshall hanging on to get the home win over Cloquet 58-55.