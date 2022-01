Anderson’s Two Goals Helps UMD Women’s Hockey Knocks Off MSU-Mankato

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior forward Taylor Anderson scored two goals for the UMD women’s hockey team as they defeated Minnesota State-Mankato 4-2 Friday afternoon at Amsoil Arena.

Elizabeth Giguere and Clara Van Wieren also scored for UMD as they’ll try to sweep the Mavericks Saturday afternoon.