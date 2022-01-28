City Officials Asking Lakeside, Woodland Residents to Reduce Thermostats Immediately

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is asking residents and businesses in the Lakeside and Woodland neighborhoods to reduce their thermostats to 62 degrees starting immediately.

Making this change will help the City reduce the overall load on the system and avoid the possibility of a neighborhood-by-neighborhood shutdown of gas.

Residents and businesses are asked to make this change beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. today, January 28, 2022.

Thursday night the City communicated that a contractor in the Lincoln Park area drove through a piling and hit a large gas main.

The City of Duluth took immediate steps to shut off the gas in the area which impacted one customer.

This recommendation comes from City staff working through the night to resolve this issue. Work will continue throughout the day.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided.