Developing: Fire in Downtown Duluth Leads to Road Closures

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 126 East 4th Street around 2 a.m. Friday.

Initially, crews were laying lines to the basement of the building and setting up for aerial operations, however, just a short time later, the fire had spread to the second floor of the building, and crews were pulled from inside.

The current road closures are in place due to water from the fire icing up.

East 1st Street between North 1st Avenue East and North 2nd Avenue East

Michigan Street between 2nd Avenue East and 1st Avenue West

Public Works is working on clearing water and ice from Michigan Street and hope to have it reopened Friday morning.

The fire is still active and crews expect to be on scene through the morning.

This is a developing situation. Crews remain on scene battling flames and smoke.