Hoops Brewing Company Open Again after Pipe Burst Earlier this Month

DULUTH, MN – Back on January 6, a pipe burst forced the temporary closure of Hoops Brewing Company in Canal Park, flooding part of the building. After a cleanup effort that took a couple of weeks, there are only a few noticeable differences, but mostly they are grateful to the community for helping them during the ordeal.

“We have some new televisions that might be a little bit bigger for the Olympics. Otherwise, it looks like it always has looked. The floor is a little bit more weathered, we’ll be replacing that. I also want to make a massive shout out to the community. So many other businesses reached out. Helped us. Gave us food. I got hundreds of texts. People really care and I’m grateful for that,” said Dave Hoops, manager of Hoops Brewing Company.

Hoops Brewing Company has been open again for about a week now and they have returned their normal winter hours.