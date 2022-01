Prep Boys Basketball: Duluth Marshall Tops North Woods, Superior Takes Down Cloquet

The Hilltoppers were victorious at home, while the Spartans got the road win.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a battle of Section 7A foes, it was Duluth Marshall getting the home win over North Woods 81-68.

In other prep boys basketball action, Superior knocked down 16 threes as they defeated Cloquet 100-47.