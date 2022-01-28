Prep Girls Hockey: Proctor/Hermantown Drops Close One to Top-Ranked Andover, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Shuts Out Chisago Lakes

Marina Dostal's goal was all the Lumberjacks needed to pick up a big home win.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team hung around with the top-ranked AA team in the state for most of the game, but a power play goal and an empty-netter were the difference as Andover got the 4-2 win.

Izzy Fairchild and Reese Heitzman scored for the Mirage as they fall to 14-7-1 on the season. The Mirage will be back in action on Saturday taking on the Duluth Northern Stars for an outdoor game at the Woodland Hockey rinks.

Meanwhile, Marina Dostal’s lone goal was all Cloquet-Esko-Carlton needed as they picked up a big 1-0 win over Chisago Lakes. Araya Kiminski picks up her fourth shutout in the past five games, where she’s stopped 65/66 shots.

The Lumberjacks improve to 15-6-1 on the year and will host North Shore on Monday.