Sixth Annual Lake Superior Ice Festival Kicks Off

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The sixth annual Lake Superior Ice Festival kicked off at Barkers Island Friday evening.

This year they have a sledding hill, NASCAR on ice, ice golf, and of course hand-carved ice sculptures throughout the City of Superior.

Some new and exciting additions are a hot air balloon, and an ice carousel, constructed by the Barkers Island Marina.

The City of Superior is excited to share all the festivities, and highlight the things you can do in the winter.

“You know, I think we are a resilient lot here in the Midwest, and in superior we just want to show everybody all the different activities and enjoyment that you can have even if it’s cold out,” Linda Cadotte, Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry for the City of Superior said.

The festival continues tomorrow starting at 9 AM until the fireworks go off at 6 in the evening.