South Ridge Girls Basketball One of Four Undefeated Teams Left in the State

The Panthers' schedule gets tougher the rest of the way, with match-ups against Cromwell-Wright, Chisholm and top-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl.

CULVER, Minn. – With their win Thursday night over Moose Lake-Willow River, the South Ridge girls basketball team is now a perfect 16-0 on the season. The Panthers are one of just four teams still undefeated, which puts a target on their back every night.

“It’s still hard to believe when people say our record, I forget that we’re 16-0. Obviously we’re going to keep trying to win every game possible but if we keep playing hard and just keep getting better each game, that’s all we ask,” said guard Adella Olesiak.

But the schedule gets tougher the rest of the way, with match-ups against Cromwell-Wright, Chisholm and top-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl.

“Definitely just the competition and the physicality like these are some of the top teams in the state coming up so it’s going to be really fun to rise to the challenge and see what we can do,” said center Paris Fierkelepp.

“It’s exciting because we have Esko coming here who’s a really good team in 2A, I don’t think we’ve ever beat them. And then we added Cass Lake-Bena which I think is ranked in the top five in the state which is going to be really tough, we’re going out there, they asked us to play them and we had a team drop out so we’re looking forward to it and that will be really tough but it’s what you need to do before playoffs,” head coach Brad Olesiak said.

The Panthers will be back in action Monday night at home against Duluth Denfeld.