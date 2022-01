UMD Basketball Teams Earn Home Sweep Over Southwest Minnesota State

It was a good night for the Bulldogs as both basketball teams knocked off the Mustangs.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team picked up their seventh straight victory as they defeated Southwest Minnesota State 65-49 Friday night at Romano Gym.

On the men’s side, they would get 21 points each from Drew Blair and Austin Andrews as they rolled past the Mustangs 91-62.