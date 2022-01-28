UMD Men’s Hockey Tops Western Michigan in High-Scoring Affair

Hunter Lellig would score the go-ahead goal in the third period as the UMD men's hockey team defeated Western Michigan 5-4.
Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – Hunter Lellig would score the go-ahead goal in the third period as the UMD men’s hockey team defeated Western Michigan 5-4 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Kobe Roth, Matt Anderson, Blake Biondi and Jesse Jacques also scored for the Bulldogs, who will look for the sweep Saturday night against the Broncos.

Categories: College, Friday Night Frenzy, Sports, University of Minnesota – Duluth

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90