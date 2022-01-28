UMD Men’s Hockey Tops Western Michigan in High-Scoring Affair

DULUTH, Minn. – Hunter Lellig would score the go-ahead goal in the third period as the UMD men’s hockey team defeated Western Michigan 5-4 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Kobe Roth, Matt Anderson, Blake Biondi and Jesse Jacques also scored for the Bulldogs, who will look for the sweep Saturday night against the Broncos.