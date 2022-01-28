Update: All Natural Gas Customers East of Lake Avenue Asked to Reduce Thermostats to 62 Degrees

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is asking all natural gas customers whose business or home is East of Lake Avenue to reduce their thermostats to 62 degrees until further notice.

City officials say making this change will help the City reduce the overall load on the system and avoid the possibility of a neighborhood-by-neighborhood shutdown of gas.

Last night the City communicated that a contractor in the Lincoln Park area drove a piling through a large gas main.

The city took immediate steps to shut off the gas in the area, which impacted one customer. This recommendation comes from City staff working through the night to resolve this issue.

Work will continue throughout the day.

No additional information is available at this time. Updates will be provided as they are available.

City staff has been working around the clock since the incident took place to find ways to keep businesses and homes heated and not impact gas service to customers.

The City would like to thank customers for their help in not overburdening the system. Crews hope to repair the gas main as soon as possible.