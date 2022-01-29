Enjoying Winter Wonders at Lake Superior Ice Festival

Hundreds were out enjoying the professional hand-carved ice sculptures, snow slide, and new this year the ice carousel.

DULUTH, Minn.- It was the perfect winter weather to enjoy all the season has to offer in Superior at the Lake Superior ice festival at Barker’s Island.

“We came out today to enjoy this beautiful event and what an incredible turnout it has been for the Superior community! But this is our first time here and it is quite amazing,” said the family of Casey, Everly and Adam.

It’s a circular piece of ice cut and made to spin like a carousel in a larger body of frozen water spun in the middle with a giant handle.

“I can’t believe two people can get that thing spinning like that,” they said.

For Colton, Mason, Tatem, Brittney, Skyler, and John, the old favorite ice sculptures were their favorite.

“Ice sculptures I think so far,” they said, “I liked actually standing on the ice and seeing how deep it goes.”

NASCAR drivers also raced on the ice earlier in the day.

This was the Ice Festival’s 6th year at Barker’s Island.