Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Defeats Duluth in Inaugural Winter Challenge at Woodland Rink

The Mirage and Northern Stars met up on the outdoor rink at Woodland for a special game on Saturday night, with the Mirage coming out on top.

DULUTH, Minn. – Held on the Woodland Outdoor Rink in the inaugural Winter Challenge, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team defeated Duluth 5-2.

The Mirage improve to 15-7-1 and will host section rivals Duluth Marshall on Wednesday, while Duluth falls to 5-17 and will play at section rivals Grand Rapids/Greenway on Monday.