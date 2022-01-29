Spirit Room Debuts Ice Bar for Annual Ice Festival

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Superior businesses also decked themselves up for ice festival weekend.

The Spirit Room on Broadway Street always showcases their penguin ice sculpture out front, and after expanding this past summer to have an outdoor patio, they also added an ice bar this weekend.

Manager Lindsey Graskey tells us she hoped it add even more to their annual tradition at the time of year when people are itching for summer.

“I think we can either look at it one way or another, we have a long winter, or we have a winter where we can do fun stuff that we normally don’t get to do anywhere else so it’s essentially ice so it’s always nice to have that come into play and make something of it and celebrate it and celebrate this great area that we live in,” Lindsey Graskey, Spirit Room Manager said.

The ice bar along with the patio access will continue through Sunday, from 11 to 6.