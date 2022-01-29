Three-Goal Third Period Lifts UMD Women’s Hockey Past Minnesota State to Sweep Series

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 5 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team used a three-goal third period to get the 5-3 win over Minnesota State and sweep the weekend series.

Elizabeth Giguere scored twice while Gabbie Hughes, Clara Van Wieren and Anna Klein each scored once. Jojo Chobak finished with 19 saves.

The Bulldogs improve to 16-8 on the season and will play a makeup game at St. Cloud State on Tuesday afternoon before playing at Wisconsin this weekend.