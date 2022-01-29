Tiny Dogs Pull Tiny Sleds at Earth Rider’s Mini Sled Dog Races

There were two heats of races: 12 pounds and under then 12 to 22-pound pint-sized pups.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Before watching those elite dogs tear down the trail, people got to watch some tiny dogs pull some tiny sleds on Saturday!

Earth Rider Brewery in Superior hosted the Mini Sled Dog Race fundraiser for Beargrease.

Competitors and spectators came from as far as Chicago, but at the end of the day, the lightweight champion for the 3rd year in a row was an 11-year-old dog named Zeke.

“It’s just a good time in the winter to get out and have something fun to do, said Zeke’s owners, Becky and Willie. “They tried their hardest but Zeke is the fastest.”

Commemorative Beargrease pints were sold, all proceeds went to the marathon.