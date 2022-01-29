UMD Basketball Sweeps Sioux Falls

Five UMD women scored in double-digits to help the Bulldogs win their eighth straight, while Drew Blair tied a career-high 33 points to keep the UMD men undefeated at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team used balanced scoring on Saturday afternoon to defeat Sioux Falls 76-66 to pick up their eighth straight win.

Five Bulldogs finished in double-digit scoring, led by Brooke Olson with 18 points. Maesyn Thiesen finished with 12 points, Madelyn Granica and Kaylee Nelson each had 11 points off the bench while Sarah Grow finished with 10 points. UMD finished the day shooting over 50 percent from the floor and three-point range.

UMD improves to 16-4 and will host Minnesota State-Moorhead next Friday.

Meanwhile, the UMD men continued to dominate as they cruised to the 98-64 win over Sioux Falls to stay undefeated at home.

Drew Blair tied his career-high with 33 points, while Austin Andrews recorded another double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

UMD improves to 19-2 on the season and will host Minnesota State-Moorhead next Friday night.